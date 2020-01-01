American Cannabis Company - Colorado

Based in Denver, Colorado American Cannabis Company Inc. was founded to meet the needs of the rapidly developing regulated cannabis industry. We provide end-to-end consulting and product solutions for the medical, adult use and low-THC regulated cannabis markets both nationally and internationally. Our cannabis industry specific advisory and consulting services are built to meet the needs of companies entering or currently operating in the regulated cannabis markets. Deeply experienced in the regulated markets, our services span over all phases of operations. From licensing and construction to cultivation, processing and dispensing, we have you covered.