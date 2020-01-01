American Green has several initiatives with more on the way. Check back and watch the news and information about them grow. Here is a small list of what the company is involved in: A state of the art cultivation facility in Phoenix, Arizona The Ultimate AGM machine allowing the sale of regulated products Involvement with the sale or creation of several apps supporting cannabis and small businesses alike including the Blaze Now dispensary locator which can be found in both thee Apple and Android app stores and the company’s own Xpress app. A shop in the Amazon marketplace for apparel An online storefront for Organic Hemp derived CBD