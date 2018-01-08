Apollo Grown
Sour Diesel Crumble
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
The Sour Diesel crumble has a super light blonde look with a consistency that is so fluffy and soft it’s like a cloud. You can’t really handle this crumble without a tool, but with the right tools equipped, it’s a delight to dab or put in between some flower. This Apollo Grown in house Sour Diesel crumble has that classic pungent diesel aroma. It’s gassy with a tail of spicy sour, and earthy goodness. A beautiful terpene profile is what this crumble is all about.
Sour Diesel effects
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
