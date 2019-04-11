Loading…
Apothecary Extracts

Banana Hammock Ambrosia 1g

IndicaTHC 12%CBD

Banana Hammock effects

61 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
13% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
