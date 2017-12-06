Applegate River Roots
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
35% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
