Scientists Helping Scientists Distill Purer Oil

Don't just do your process. Know your process. ~ Patent-Pending Fraction Finder
Our shared booth with Summit Research at MJ Biz Con in Las Vegas (11/2018)
About Arometrix

Creator of the Fraction Finder, the innovative real-time analytical software for distillation. Arometrix is a joint venture between a research company, and a product company. The research company has 9 optical patents under its belt, and the product company sells over 10,000 electronic instruments and controllers a year in the botanical, R&D and industrial sectors. The partnership was born to take this very important technology to botanical processing companies to help them make safer purer product.