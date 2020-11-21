Artifact Extracts
Strawberry Guava Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Strawberry Guava is an indica dominant, uniform, bushy, and dense plant. Beneath the top cola, medium to long internodal spacing forms disconnected colas with medium sized, dense buds.
Strawberry Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
27% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
Asthma
4% of people say it helps with asthma
PTSD
4% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!