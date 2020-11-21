Loading…
Artifact Extracts

Strawberry Guava Sugar 1g

HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

Strawberry Guava is an indica dominant, uniform, bushy, and dense plant. Beneath the top cola, medium to long internodal spacing forms disconnected colas with medium sized, dense buds.

Strawberry Guava effects

22 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
27% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
Asthma
4% of people say it helps with asthma
PTSD
4% of people say it helps with ptsd
