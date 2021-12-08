About this strain
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Slurricane effects
Reported by real people like you
282 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Artizen Cannabis
Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis.
Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far.
We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.
