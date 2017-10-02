Granddaddy Purple is an Indica;

known for its grape and berry undertone.

Expect Granddaddy Purple to leave you feeling relaxed and sleepy.

Astria Farm’s CBD vape cartridges are 100% Hemp derived and have a verified ceramic cartridge to ensure a clean flavorful taste and smoother hits. Each vape cartridge contains 700 mg of CBD. Our CBD vape cartridges are made from only CBD distillate and natural terpenes, because of this there may be some crystallization due to they have no additives.

