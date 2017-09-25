HHC 1ml Vape Cartridge Key Lime Pie $19.95

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of HHC 1ml Vape Cartridge Key Lime Pie $19.95

About this product

Our HHC vapes are the strongest on the market. Using a formulation of hard hitting premium HHC oil and unique terpene blends.
We guarantee your night out will be the best one yet. This social blend won’t give you tongue tie, couch lock, or paranoia and because of this consider it like Delta-9 2.0.
HHC vapes are for providing an extroverted mood and for sharing a laugh among friends.
Terpene profile: Key Lime Pie has a delicious scent similar to lime candy, almost tastes like Key Lime Pie!

About this strain

Key Lime Pie, also known as "Key Lime Cookies" and "Key Lime GSC," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Astria Farm
Astria Farm
Shop products
Notice a problem?Report this item