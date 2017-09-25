Our HHC vapes are the strongest on the market. Using a formulation of hard hitting premium HHC oil and unique terpene blends.

We guarantee your night out will be the best one yet. This social blend won’t give you tongue tie, couch lock, or paranoia and because of this consider it like Delta-9 2.0.

HHC vapes are for providing an extroverted mood and for sharing a laugh among friends.

Terpene profile: Key Lime Pie has a delicious scent similar to lime candy, almost tastes like Key Lime Pie!

