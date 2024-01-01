THC-A Grapes and Cream X Sour Garlic Cookies 84% Live Rosin Extracts 1 gram $44.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of THC-A Grapes and Cream X Sour Garlic Cookies 84% Live Rosin Extracts 1 gram $44.99

About this product

Grapes and Cream x Sour Garlic Cookies Live Rosin is a unique and flavorful blend, combining the fruity sweetness of Grapes and Cream with the bold, savory notes of Sour Garlic Cookies.
This solventless concentrate offers a complex flavor profile with layers of grape, cream, and a subtle garlic funk.
The effects are equally balanced, delivering a soothing body high paired with uplifting, euphoric cerebral effects. Perfect for users seeking a rich, full-bodied experience with both calming and mood-enhancing qualities.
This product offers an excellent dabbing experience.

These products contain less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

About this strain

Sour Garlic Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies. Sour Garlic Cookies is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour Garlic Cookies effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Garlic Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and stress. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Sour Garlic Cookies features flavors like nutty, skunk, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Sour Garlic Cookies typically ranges from $35-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Garlic Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Astria Farm
Astria Farm
Shop products
Notice a problem?Report this item