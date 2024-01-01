Grapes and Cream x Sour Garlic Cookies Live Rosin is a unique and flavorful blend, combining the fruity sweetness of Grapes and Cream with the bold, savory notes of Sour Garlic Cookies.

This solventless concentrate offers a complex flavor profile with layers of grape, cream, and a subtle garlic funk.

The effects are equally balanced, delivering a soothing body high paired with uplifting, euphoric cerebral effects. Perfect for users seeking a rich, full-bodied experience with both calming and mood-enhancing qualities.

This product offers an excellent dabbing experience.



These products contain less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

