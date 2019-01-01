Atlas Farm
About Atlas Farm
At Atlas Farm, we utlize the leading sustainable and natural farming techniques to ensure our cannabis flower is of exceptional quality for our recreational and medical users. Free from pesticides or any harmful chemicals. Our rich, organic soil and compost nutrients ensures a 100% pure clean flower. Our farming specialists monitor every stage of flower development right up through harvest, curing, and packaging. The final product of our carefully selected strains is distinctly vibrant, fragrant, and fresh.