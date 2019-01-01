 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  Atlas Farm

Atlas Farm

About Atlas Farm

At Atlas Farm, we utlize the leading sustainable and natural farming techniques to ensure our cannabis flower is of exceptional quality for our recreational and medical users. Free from pesticides or any harmful chemicals. Our rich, organic soil and compost nutrients ensures a 100% pure clean flower. Our farming specialists monitor every stage of flower development right up through harvest, curing, and packaging. The final product of our carefully selected strains is distinctly vibrant, fragrant, and fresh.