Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.
