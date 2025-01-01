Peach Dreams was bred by Purple City Genetics and grown by us, Autumn Brands. This variety is a cross of Peaches x Papaya Bomb. The flower smells strongly like peach candy with a fruity and citrusy backend. The taste of the flower is very similar. Users report an uplifting feeling coupled with stress release. Peach Dreams is great for smokers who love uplifting sativa varieties. All our flower is hand trimmed, perfectly cured, estate-grown in sunny coastal Santa Barbara County. All jars are internal air-tight seal and a backyard compostable lid. Inhale - Exhale - Elevate Major Effects: Uplifted and Focused Major Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene.

read more