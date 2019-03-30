Autumn Brands
Sundae Strudel 1g Premium Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Sundae Strudel is Bred By Cannarado and grown by us. This cross of Sundae Driver and Cherry Strudel exhibits flavors of sweet berry, pine, and creamy chocolate with a fuel finish. Buds are tight and dense in structure and is instantly a classic indica!Our 1 gram pre-roll is made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim. Inhale - Exhale - Smile
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
283 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
21% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!