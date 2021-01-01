About this product
Aventus Delta 8 vape cartridges feature full spectrum cannabinoid and terpene blends conceived to give you the maximum effects.
1000mg full oil
950 mg total cannabinoids
5% terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, or other cutting agent
derived from Natural hemp grown in California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado
Delta 8 THC is a strong cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
Product Description
Description: Battery and breath-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material
Indica
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Polycarbonate
Ingredients: Natural Spectrum Delta 8 THC oil and King Louis Indica terpene.
About this brand
Aventus 8
Aventus 8 is a Miami based distributor and manufacturer of high-end artisan hemp products focusing on the delta 8 market. We are the largest delta 8 nano - tech chocolate companies in the United States and take pride in our unique luxury direction. We are one of a handful companies that focus on vape pod variations offering magnetic pods and luxury batteries all at an affordable price.