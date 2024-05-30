TORCH BOSS CAKE THC-A LIVE RESIN DIAMONDS 510 CARTRIDGE 3.5G INDICA

by Aventus 8
HybridTHC —CBD —
Indulge in the ultimate luxury with BOSS CAKE Torch THC-A Live Resin Diamonds 510 Cartridge 3.5G, available exclusively at Aventus8.com. This exceptional cartridge not only pushes the boundaries of potency but also sets a new standard for luxury in the hemp-derived scene. Crafted by Torch, renowned for its innovative and high-quality products, this is their first-ever cartridge, promising excellence at every puff. From meticulously designed packaging to cutting-edge hardware, the BOSS CAKE Torch THC-A Live Resin Diamonds Cartridge ensures an unparalleled vaping experience, now accessible on Aventus8.com.

***Battery Unit Not Included ------> to purchase Cookies Batteries – Aventus8

About this strain

Cake Boss is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Boss OG. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Known for its well-balanced effects and delightful flavors, Cake Boss is a highly sought-after choice among cannabis enthusiasts. Cake Boss boasts a THC content of around 20%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Its effects are reported to include a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Users often describe feeling uplifted and at ease, making it a great option for both socializing and unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Cake Boss to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced nature can provide relief without overwhelming sedation, allowing for daytime use without excessive drowsiness. Bred by an artisanal cultivator, Cake Boss features a blend of flavors that encompass its parent strains. You'll experience notes of sweet vanilla, earthy undertones, and a hint of citrus. This delightful combination makes it a treat for the taste buds, enhancing the overall experience. The dominant terpene found in Cake Boss is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and calming effects. This terpene is commonly associated with a sedative-like feeling and is also found in other indica-dominant strains. The average price of Cake Boss typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on the location and dispensary. Its popularity can sometimes result in slightly higher prices, but the quality and balanced effects make it a worthwhile investment for many cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the pleasure of enjoying Cake Boss, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

