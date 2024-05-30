About this product
Cake Boss is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Boss OG. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Known for its well-balanced effects and delightful flavors, Cake Boss is a highly sought-after choice among cannabis enthusiasts. Cake Boss boasts a THC content of around 20%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Its effects are reported to include a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Users often describe feeling uplifted and at ease, making it a great option for both socializing and unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Cake Boss to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced nature can provide relief without overwhelming sedation, allowing for daytime use without excessive drowsiness. Bred by an artisanal cultivator, Cake Boss features a blend of flavors that encompass its parent strains. You'll experience notes of sweet vanilla, earthy undertones, and a hint of citrus. This delightful combination makes it a treat for the taste buds, enhancing the overall experience. The dominant terpene found in Cake Boss is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and calming effects. This terpene is commonly associated with a sedative-like feeling and is also found in other indica-dominant strains. The average price of Cake Boss typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on the location and dispensary. Its popularity can sometimes result in slightly higher prices, but the quality and balanced effects make it a worthwhile investment for many cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the pleasure of enjoying Cake Boss, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.