Phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies



Smoking Key Lime Pie will give you an intense onset of feeling stoned followed by a mellow, lucid high with cerebral clarity. You'll be couch-locked and slightly drowsy but have an insane sense of creativity and focus. With a minty, candy-like taste with a smoky lime aftertaste and a chocolate cream scent, Key Lime Pie may seem to be ideal for novice users. Don't be fooled – it tends to overwhelm newer patients due to the deceptively sweet taste and moderately high THC level. As long as it's taken in small doses, users of all experience levels should be fine. Key Lime Pie has a dense green furry body with traces of purple and a resinous base – it looks as good as it tastes!

