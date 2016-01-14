Master Kush x Pineapple



Oregon Pineapple is a potent indica-dominant strain created by crossing Master Kush and Pineapple. It has a fruity and sweet aroma with hints of earthy undertones. The high THC content of this strain (ranging from 19-25%) delivers a powerful body buzz and relaxing effects that can aid with stress, anxiety, and pain. Users report a calming, happy, and euphoric experience. Oregon Pineapple is suitable for evening or nighttime use due to its strong sedative effects.

read more