Oregon Pineapple Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Master Kush x Pineapple

Oregon Pineapple is a potent indica-dominant strain created by crossing Master Kush and Pineapple. It has a fruity and sweet aroma with hints of earthy undertones. The high THC content of this strain (ranging from 19-25%) delivers a powerful body buzz and relaxing effects that can aid with stress, anxiety, and pain. Users report a calming, happy, and euphoric experience. Oregon Pineapple is suitable for evening or nighttime use due to its strong sedative effects.

About this strain

Oregon Pineapple is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Master Kush and Pineapple. Oregon Pineapple is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Oregon Pineapple effects include feeling happy, giggly, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Oregon Pineapple when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and stress. Bred by Chalice Farms, Oregon Pineapple features flavors like pineapple, tropical, and sage. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Oregon Pineapple typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oregon Pineapple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

