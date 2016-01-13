Avitas
True OG Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
It can easily be distinguished from any other strain because of its powerful skunky smell, which can be recognized almost immediately. Additionally, its smell is quite pungent with citrus undertones. As for the flavor, it is nothing different from what it smells like but you will detect a hint of fuel along with exotic spices. It is perfect at relaxing your body and mind and is effective at treating several medical conditions.But then again, it is a great strain to treat insomnia, chronic pain, headaches and even nausea.
True OG effects
Reported by real people like you
339 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
