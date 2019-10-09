Ayra
Headband
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
OG Kush X Sour Diesel
Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 80% | 20%
Prominent Terpenes - Nerolidol, b-Myrcene, d-Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Bisabolol
Headband is the potent love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel.
Flavors
The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by earthy, floral tones and peppery spice with flavors of lemons and diesel.
Effects
Headband’s long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report a slight pressure around the crown of their head that feels as though they are wearing a headband. It can also be felt in the shoulders, thighs, upper back, and face. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid. Once you familiarize yourself with the aura that Headband simulates, a rush of creative, cerebral energy erupts and sparks you into imaginative action. Eventually, the racing brain activity mellows to provide a relaxing and clear headed body buzz. Relaxing, but not couch-locked.
Perfect For
Regular users applaud Headband’s happy, peaceful, and euphoric effects. It is very popular for headache relief. Headband also takes the edge off depression, relieves stress and anxiety, evens bad moods, and calms the body all while still allowing one to handle daily tasks.
Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1,815 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
34% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
