About this product

OG Kush X Sour Diesel

Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 80% | 20%

Prominent Terpenes - Nerolidol, b-Myrcene, d-Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Bisabolol



Headband is the potent love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel.



Flavors

The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by earthy, floral tones and peppery spice with flavors of lemons and diesel.



Effects

Headband’s long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report a slight pressure around the crown of their head that feels as though they are wearing a headband. It can also be felt in the shoulders, thighs, upper back, and face. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid. Once you familiarize yourself with the aura that Headband simulates, a rush of creative, cerebral energy erupts and sparks you into imaginative action. Eventually, the racing brain activity mellows to provide a relaxing and clear headed body buzz. Relaxing, but not couch-locked.



Perfect For

Regular users applaud Headband’s happy, peaceful, and euphoric effects. It is very popular for headache relief. Headband also takes the edge off depression, relieves stress and anxiety, evens bad moods, and calms the body all while still allowing one to handle daily tasks.