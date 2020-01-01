Azuca
About Azuca
Founded by Bubby’s chef Ron Silver, Azuca brings an innovative and sophisticated new approach to cannabis and CBD edibles. Bringing together revolutionary science, plant-powered wellness and culinary inspiration, Azuca’s three-patent-pending method takes wholesome, thoughtfully-sourced ingredients and delivers beneficial CBD and THC in their most precise, pure and delicious form. A breakthrough for medicinal and recreational customers, Azuca products take effect in a groundbreaking 2-15 minutes, while traditional edibles take 1 to 4 hours.
Available in
United States, Massachusetts, New York