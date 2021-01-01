About this product

Delta 8 Hemp Flower is a sprayed product utilizing CBD / CBG as the based and then sprayed with a coating of Delta 8 distillate and then lightly coated with CBD / CBG kief. This product is legal / compliant by having less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by dry weight. No Solvents/cutting agents are used.



Grown on a local West Virginia Hemp Farm



Strain: Suvar Haze