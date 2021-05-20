Baker's Cannabis
Baker's 1g Infused Pre-Roll - Garlic Breath
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
Looking for the highest buzz for your buck? Our new Baker’s 1 gram infused pre-rolls have a higher THC percentage than our originals and are designed for the more seasoned smoker. Brushed with high-potency distillate with terpenes for maximum flavor and rolled in kief, our infused joints offer a more dynamic, full-body high. Whether you want a euphoric, relaxed feeling, or a stress-free state of mind, Baker’s infused pre-rolls will get you there.
Indica - Garlic Breath
Taste: Herbal, Pine, Spicy, Woody
Feeling: Calming, Creative, Happy, Hungry, Sleepy
Description: Garlic Breath helps settle the mind and creates a sense of happiness and euphoria.
Garlic Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
9% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
9% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
9% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Eye pressure
4% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Insomnia
4% of people say it helps with insomnia
