Bayflower

WiFi Pull & Snap

HybridTHC 21%CBD

Our WiFi Pull & Snap is a sativa dominant hybrid and a direct decendent of breeding The White and Fire OG with a stable yet "bendy" texture making it a favorite for dab enthusiasts. Shining bright with the top qualities of both parent strains, consumers can expect uplifting and focused effects, making it top choice for social settings and creative activities. Drowziness is not a common effect for most so be prepared to get giddy with it.

THC: 84.4%

CBD: 1.30%

Terpenes: Pinene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Vibe: Giddy

Notes: Cherry, Orange, Cinnamon

*Tested by Harren's Labs for Potency, Moisture, Terpenes, Microbials and Pesticides

White Fire OG effects

Reported by real people like you
703 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
