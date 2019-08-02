About this product

Our WiFi Pull & Snap is a sativa dominant hybrid and a direct decendent of breeding The White and Fire OG with a stable yet "bendy" texture making it a favorite for dab enthusiasts. Shining bright with the top qualities of both parent strains, consumers can expect uplifting and focused effects, making it top choice for social settings and creative activities. Drowziness is not a common effect for most so be prepared to get giddy with it.



THC: 84.4%



CBD: 1.30%



Terpenes: Pinene, Caryophyllene, Limonene



Vibe: Giddy



Notes: Cherry, Orange, Cinnamon



*Tested by Harren's Labs for Potency, Moisture, Terpenes, Microbials and Pesticides