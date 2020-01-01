 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Bhombchellys Jellys

Bhombchellys Jellys

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Bhombchellys Jellys

Bhombchellys Jellys are all natural edibles developed, tested and created in Portland, Oregon. Utilizing only the finest ingredients from trusted medical providers, BhomChellys creates the finest gummy, caramel and chocolate treats available. A Portland, Oregon based Medical Marijuana edibles company producing the highest quality Medical Cannabis gummies and candies. Specializing in the most delicious high grade edibles available, all gummies are made with the most potent, effective, and safetly made BHO.