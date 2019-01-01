Big Fan Cannabis is a family owned and operated I-502 Producer/Processor based in Seattle Washington. Everything the Big Fan family does in our custom built cannabis production facility begins with the mission of providing our customers with beautiful, thoughtful, small batch cannabis products. The Big Fan team brings decades of combined experience in cannabis production and processing techniques, ensuring that every flower, in every jar of Big Fan Cannabis is of the highest quality available in Washington State. Our proprietary genetic stable was collected and cared for over the years during Washington’s Medical Cooperative years. The phenotypes Big Fan cultivatrs now care for daily have been selected for their individual Terpene Profiles, Prolific Resin Production, as well as thier unique and pleasurable effects. Whether it’s our rare land race Sativas, or our delicious body stone Indicas… You are Gonna Be A Fan!!!