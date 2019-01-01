Call us old fashion, but we believe there is unparalleled quality and beauty of growing weed under the sun. At Binx Buds we use a greenhouse light-deprivation (light-dep) technique to lower our carbon footprint while still competing with indoor flower. Our dedicated crew pulls light hindering tarps everyday during flower seasons resulting in big, chunky buds come harvest time. Using the light-dep system, allows us to control when our flowers start their bloom cycle to guarantee quality crops despite our unpredictable fall weather in the PNWt. In conjunction with our light-dep greenhouse system we organize our plants in a mono-crop style fashion. This allows us to dial in each greenhouse specific to the needs and characteristics of each strain. At Binx Buds we will always fondly look back at our roots in indoor cultivation, but are excited to what the future holds while lowering our carbon footprint and bringing you a sun grown-certified product.q