BJ's A Grade
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About BJ's A Grade
Located in Ashland Oregon, we are an OLCC Tier II Commercial/Recreational Enterprise. At BJS A-Grade, we are committed to producing high quality cannabis that Oregon consumers are accustomed to. Run by longtime Oregon residents with over a quarter century of growing experience, BJS A-Grade prides itself on building lasting relationships with all OLCC licensed businesses. Stuart Sadorf and Leslie Hunter