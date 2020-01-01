 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  BJ's A Grade

BJ's A Grade

About BJ's A Grade

Located in Ashland Oregon, we are an OLCC Tier II Commercial/Recreational Enterprise. At BJS A-Grade, we are committed to producing high quality cannabis that Oregon consumers are accustomed to. Run by longtime Oregon residents with over a quarter century of growing experience, BJS A-Grade prides itself on building lasting relationships with all OLCC licensed businesses. Stuart Sadorf and Leslie Hunter