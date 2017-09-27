About this strain
Zelly’s Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
82% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
