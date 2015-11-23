About this strain
Valley Ghash is a hybrid strain that combines genetics from G13, Hash Plant, SFV OG Kush, and Jack’s Cleaner. Perfect for a relaxing day or evening at home, Valley Ghash provides a gentle and mellow surge of euphoria that calms worries while boosting the mood.
Valley Ghash effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
62% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
37% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
37% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
62% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
