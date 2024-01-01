Brass Knuckles Cereal Milk All-In-One Rechargeable

by Brass Knuckles
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Brass Knuckles Cereal Milk – Hybrid

Cereal Milk is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its unique flavor profile that resembles the taste of sweet cereal milk. Here's a breakdown of its flavor profile:

1. Creamy Sweetness: True to its name, Cereal Milk offers a creamy and sweet taste reminiscent of the milk left over after finishing a bowl of sugary breakfast cereal. This creamy sweetness is often the dominant flavor, providing a smooth and enjoyable experience.

2. Vanilla: Many users report detecting hints of vanilla in Cereal Milk, adding a rich and decadent flavor to the overall profile. The vanilla notes complement the creamy sweetness, enhancing the resemblance to cereal milk.

3. Fruity Undertones: Some variations of Cereal Milk may also contain subtle fruity undertones, reminiscent of berries or tropical fruits. These fruity accents add depth and complexity to the flavor profile, contributing to its overall appeal.

4. Spice and Herbal Notes: While less prominent than its sweet and creamy flavors, Cereal Milk may also exhibit subtle spice and herbal notes. These nuances provide a subtle contrast to the sweetness, adding complexity and depth to the overall taste experience.

5. Nutty or Grainy Flavors: Additionally, Cereal Milk may contain hints of nuttiness or graininess, reminiscent of the cereals it's named after. These flavors further enhance the authenticity of its cereal milk taste.

Overall, Cereal Milk offers a delicious and well-balanced flavor profile that combines creamy sweetness, vanilla, fruity undertones, spice, and hints of nuttiness or graininess. Its unique taste, reminiscent of childhood breakfasts, makes it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a nostalgic and enjoyable experience.

About this strain

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

About this brand

Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
