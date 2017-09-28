Born of Pineapple and Master Kush Strains, the original breeder for this gem is unknown. An Indica Dominant Hybrid, this Pineapple Kush has delightfully sweet earthy undercurrents with a melodious pineapple finish. While Leafly says this strain has a THC content of up to 15%, ours tested much higher! (You can thank our living soils for this gift). Provides a cerebral buzz with a light body sensation after about 15 minutes. Effects: Happy, relaxed, euphoric, uplifted, giggly. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.