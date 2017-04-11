About this product
Mango Tango | THC 92.9% | CBD 1.64% | TC 95%
Mango Tango is a hybrid cannabis strain by Elemental Seeds whose crushing effects dance with a pungent, fruity flavor profile. Its True OG parent passes on heavily relaxing effects typical of Kush varieties while its loud citrus and peach flavors come from Tangie and Peaches genetics. A subtle pine flavor can be detected on the exhale, creating a complex taste that helped this strain win 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup.
68 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
22% | high
0% | very low
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!