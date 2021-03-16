Raspberry Parfait Live Resin Dabs 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Diamonds and Sauce, Live Resin Dabs. Glass or Ceramic Puck with CR Lid. Hand-selected strains, fresh frozen cannabis, enables us to lock in the raw expression of the cultivar and maximize the terpene and cannabinoid profile of the plant. Preserved and processed at sub zero allows the strain to express itself in a variety of consistencies, from terpene-rich sauce to cannabinoid-rich diamonds.
Raspberry Parfait effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
38% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
23% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
7% of people say it helps with fatigue
