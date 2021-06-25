Buddies Canada
Buddies Solventless Bubble Hash Headband
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Headband
Solventless
Full Melt Ice Bubble Hash by BuddiesCanada.ca
Solventless
Full Melt Ice Bubble Hash by BuddiesCanada.ca
Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1,814 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
34% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!