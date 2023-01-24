The Aloto Loto is definitely a fan favorite being a product we have also grown for BackpackBoyz. The nice dense and chunky Black Cherry Gelato is a chill and calming feeling indica that has a sweet and gassy smell and a subtly sweet but mostly gassy flavor when you taste it.
We are an indoor grow in Hollister, CA at a state-of-the-art facility that can provide you with consistent premium quality exotic and extremely desirable indoor flower as well as solventless ice water hash extraction, live rosin and fresh press. We have current active CA state licenses for our cultivation Bustan Inc (CCL19-0002035), manufacturing Bustan (CDPH-10004043) and distribution license Road Runners Distribution Inc (C11-0001765) as well as an active sellers permit.
