  Acai Berry Gelato
Sativa

4.2 5 reviews

Acai Berry Gelato

Acai Berry Gelato

Bred by Sherbinskis, Acai Berry Gelato is a sativa-dominant strain from the Gelato family, whose ancestors include Pink Panties and Sunset Sherbert. A full-flavored smoke with tropical, sweet undertones, Acai provides a tasty, carefree high that won’t take you too deep. It’s like going to the frozen yogurt shop in the middle of the afternoon.

Reviews

5

Lineage

Pink Panties
Sherbert
Acai Berry Gelato

