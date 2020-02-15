Bred by Sherbinskis, Acai Berry Gelato is a sativa-dominant strain from the Gelato family, whose ancestors include Pink Panties and Sunset Sherbert. A full-flavored smoke with tropical, sweet undertones, Acai provides a tasty, carefree high that won’t take you too deep. It’s like going to the frozen yogurt shop in the middle of the afternoon.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
5
Find Acai Berry Gelato nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Acai Berry Gelato nearby.
Lineage
Products with Acai Berry Gelato
Hang tight. We're looking for Acai Berry Gelato nearby.