High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



La Bomba (Wedding Cake x Jet Fuel Gelato)



Strain Info: A powerful indica, La Bomba is great for those who experience chronic pain but still need to get along with their day. With its smooth taste and smoke, La Bomba is a bit of a creeper, so go slowly. A great strain to start your day off right or end it on a mellow, euphoric note.

