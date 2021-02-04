Loading…
Cali Kosher Cannabis

Lemon Bean

SativaTHC 22%CBD

Lemon Bean effects

30 people told us about effects:
Energetic
20% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
3% of people say it helps with stress
