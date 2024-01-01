Canabotanica - Pre Roll 7pk - Jet Fuel Gelato 3.5g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Jet Fuel Gelato is a potent hybrid cannabis strain born from the fusion of Jet Fuel and Gelato genetics. With a sweet and earthy aroma that carries a hint of diesel, it offers a distinctive sensory experience. This strain is cherished for its high THC content, delivering an energetic and euphoric high, perfect for daytime use. Simultaneously, it provides relaxation and stress relief, making it a well-rounded choice for both recreational and medicinal users. Jet Fuel Gelato combines a unique flavor profile with versatile effects, appealing to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Jet Fuel Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  High Octane and Jet Fuel. Jet Fuel Gelato is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jet Fuel Gelato effects include arousal, focus, and feeling uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jet Fuel Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Compound Genetics, Jet Fuel Gelato features flavors like violet, flowers and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Jet Fuel Gelato typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Fuel Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
