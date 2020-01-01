 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Cannabis Quality Group

Cannabis Quality Group

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Cannabis Quality Group

Donavan is a First Lieutenant in the Army Reserve where he is responsible for leading over one hundred soldiers. He also has experience working in quality and operations with Sonoco Products Company.Joe has over 15 years of software development experience, has helped develop an enterprise HIPAA-compliant healthcare record system, and previously founded his own software development firm.