Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Founded in 2017 by South Florida native Paul King, the mission of Cannafornia is to connect recreational and medical cannabis consumers with quality and competitively priced safe and clean cannabis products.