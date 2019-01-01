Cannalysis
About Cannalysis
Cannalysis is an analytical cannabis laboratory servicing Southern California. We use validated scientific methods to analyze cannabis products for cultivators, manufacturers, dispensaries, and individuals looking to know more about their products. We understand how important access to that data is, whether it be printed on a customized product label, displayed in a dispensary, passed to a Weedmaps menu or kept private via encryption. Our online platform allows our customers total control of their data.