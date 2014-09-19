About this product
Das Ergebnis ist ein durch und durch ausgezeichnetes Aroma und eine sehr gute Konsistenz des Hasch. Es ist so locker, dass es sogar ohne technische Hilfsmittel einfach zwischen 2 Fingern zerrieben werden kann.
Hinweise & Konsumentenschutz
Aufgrund der Rechtslage in Österreich und Deutschland sind wir dazu verpflichtet sie darauf hinzuweisen, dass unsere Produkte ausschließlich zur Raumluft Verbesserung gedacht sind. Eine Einnahme wird nicht empfohlen. Bitte achten Sie darauf auch ihre Kunden darauf hinzuweisen.
About this strain
Monster Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Granddaddy Purple. This strain delivers effects that feel like a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Monster Cookies features an aroma dominated by earthy notes and enriched by a grape and berry scent. Growers say this strain features hues of purple and green woven together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Monster Cookies to help relieve symptoms assocated with stress and anxiety.
Monster Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with