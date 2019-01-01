CannaPro was founded in 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Cannabis was always a big part of our lives from the teen years on, but it wasn’t until after an accident and family struggles with cancer that we sought to know everything we could about it’s medicinal benefits. It helped or cured the pain, loss of appetite, nausea, migraines, insomnia, along with so many countless other ailments. As we dove deeper into the world of healing family members and ourselves with cannabis, it created a passion and love to share this incredible plant with the world in any way we could. Our CannaPro cannabis products are inspired by bridging the gap between healthy living, the endless medicinal benefits of cannabis, and just simply wanting to offer people an overall better quality of life. On our personal journey with medicating and trying to live a healthier lifestyle, we discovered an organic, sugar free, fat free, gluten free, vegan, solvent-less, smoke-free alternative way to medicate with cannabis. We created our CannaPro cannabis powder for purity, consistency, and potency. We then put that in capsule form with our Canna Capsules for a familiar and discrete way to medicate anywhere at anytime. We hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoy making them for you.