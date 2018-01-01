One bottle is up to 120 doses (60 day supply)! Unflavored to easily incorporate into even the pickiest of pets diet. We recommend adding a dose to your pets food at meal time.They wont even notice it is there. Our pet tincture was designed to improve the physical and mental health of your pets. Dogs and cats can both benefit from our Pet Tincture in similar ways.



-Flea treatment

-Doggy Odor

-Preventing oral disease

-Treating skin allergies

-Improving hair coat

-Reducing inflammation

-Aiding digestion

-Supporting healthy joints, eyes, and brain



1 Bottle contains up to 120 doses depending on animal weight.

Show more