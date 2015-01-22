CANVORY
GRAPE APE CBD CANNABIDIOL DAB WAX 90 %, 500MG
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
GRAPE APE CBD DAB WAX 90%, pure cannabidiol - 10% terpenes
Our GRAPE APE DAB WAX is 90% pure, making it one of the purest forms of cannabidiol available. It is a waxy product and contains almost exclusively cannabidiol, as well as 10% terpenes and traces of other cannabinoids. The CBD comes from European certified cannabis plants. The wax is produced by CO2 extraction; as a result, the product does not contain any THC. This means that there is no intoxicating effect after ingestion. With the addition of natural terpenes, which are also extracted from the cannabis plant, each variety has its own unique taste.
CANVORY GRAPE APE has a subtle herbal aroma with undertones of grapes and berries.
About CBD DAB WAX
Our GRAPE APE CBD wax is 100% natural. It contains 0% THC and is manufactured in the EU. The DAB WAX is derived from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis Sativa L.). Our DAB WAX is ideal for dabbing or vaping. It is completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants.
Use of the CBD wax:
Many people use the CBD DAB WAX in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. Also in oil or wax bongs (Dabbing Bong) you can use the CBD wax.
Our GRAPE APE DAB WAX is 90% pure, making it one of the purest forms of cannabidiol available. It is a waxy product and contains almost exclusively cannabidiol, as well as 10% terpenes and traces of other cannabinoids. The CBD comes from European certified cannabis plants. The wax is produced by CO2 extraction; as a result, the product does not contain any THC. This means that there is no intoxicating effect after ingestion. With the addition of natural terpenes, which are also extracted from the cannabis plant, each variety has its own unique taste.
CANVORY GRAPE APE has a subtle herbal aroma with undertones of grapes and berries.
About CBD DAB WAX
Our GRAPE APE CBD wax is 100% natural. It contains 0% THC and is manufactured in the EU. The DAB WAX is derived from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis Sativa L.). Our DAB WAX is ideal for dabbing or vaping. It is completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants.
Use of the CBD wax:
Many people use the CBD DAB WAX in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. Also in oil or wax bongs (Dabbing Bong) you can use the CBD wax.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!