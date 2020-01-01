CAPSYLLS are vegetable based capsules containing the best of three natural and unadulterated plants, and nothing else. Composed of Cannabis, Coconut oil and Psyllium husk (dietary fiber), Capsylls were adapted from a common recipe by a 9/11 first responder unable to smoke or vape. Capsylls provide a broad spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes for those seeking low dose or micro-dosing delivery in capsule format. It’s ideal for those exploring cannabinoids for the first time, or those who prefer not to smoke, vape or have any concerns about dosing.