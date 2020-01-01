 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD Alive

CBD Alive

About CBD Alive

We are a community of farmers, health practitioners, and herbalists committed to providing safe, effective CBD-rich medical cannabis products. Cannabis flowers, grown naturally outdoors in California’s redwood country, are the heart of our medicinals. We extract our Cannabis oil using a CO2 sub-critical extractor, which allows all of the essential healing components of the plant material to remain present. Our hand-blended salves, sprays, tinctures, and other products offer you vibrant, CBD-rich healing medicinals. All of our formulations are lab-tested, ensuring optimum standards of quality.